Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $88,993.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.36 or 0.07315976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

