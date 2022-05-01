RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Reaches $0.18

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $35.97 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.74 or 0.07245839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.