Quebecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $7,576.05 and $3.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quebecoin

Quebecoin is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

