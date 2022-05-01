Quant Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $53.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $96.05 or 0.00251313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.75 or 0.01883242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

