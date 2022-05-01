Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,255. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.