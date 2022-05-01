Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $53.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 815,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,688. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter worth about $42,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Qiagen by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qiagen by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.