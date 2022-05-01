Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to announce $485.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $490.00 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 103.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $21,026,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $8,239,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 815,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

