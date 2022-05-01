Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

ACAD stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock worth $195,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

