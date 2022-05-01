Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after buying an additional 2,808,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. 2,958,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,422. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.