ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Hits $9.71 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ProximaX has a market cap of $9.71 million and $105,162.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.31 or 0.07253646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044059 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

