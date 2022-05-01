Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.69

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.69 and traded as low as $26.09. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 257,850 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

