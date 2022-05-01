Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,842. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter.

