Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) to report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.77 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,661. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

