Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.59 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share.

PDS traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $71.79. 132,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a market cap of $975.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

