Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 40.4% in April

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

