Polkamon (PMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.25 or 0.07321730 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamon directly using U.S. dollars.

