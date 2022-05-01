Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

