PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.60 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $263.83 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00100866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029153 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

