Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 14,955,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,620,850. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.