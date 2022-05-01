Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.73.
A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
PINS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 14,955,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,620,850. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $81.77.
In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,848 shares of company stock worth $8,090,398. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter.
Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
