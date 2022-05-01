Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. 1,540,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

