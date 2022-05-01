Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,616,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $398,908,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

