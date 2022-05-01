Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.