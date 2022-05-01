Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $396,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,465 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,446 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $80.90. 4,299,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,382. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

