Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $1.06 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.27 on Friday, reaching $377.55. 1,526,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,744. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

