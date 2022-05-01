Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys Shares of 2,420 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,872,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,428. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.