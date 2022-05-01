Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 308,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 41,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.54. 3,404,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,494. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

