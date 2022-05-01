Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires Shares of 4,522 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. 10,896,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,587. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

