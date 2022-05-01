Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. 3M makes up 1.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in 3M by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in 3M by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 34,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. 4,152,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,542. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

