Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.71. 6,504,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,107. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

