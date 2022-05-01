PIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.56 or 0.07248567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

