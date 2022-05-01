PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.