PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,140.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $847,207.10 and $143,140.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

