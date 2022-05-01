Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.91. 7,717,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

