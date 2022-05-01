Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $7,484,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.24. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

