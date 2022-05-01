Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.69 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,984,000.

BATS USMV traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $73.43. 4,099,280 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

