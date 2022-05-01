Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.42 Million in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 540,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 19,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

