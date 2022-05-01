Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock remained flat at $$36.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,552,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

