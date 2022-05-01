Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,244,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.04. 32,119,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,986,785. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

