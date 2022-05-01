Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 5.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 1,043,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

