Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 686,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.77. 335,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,930. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.63 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

