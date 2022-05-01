Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,466 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

