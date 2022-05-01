Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. 14,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,488. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

