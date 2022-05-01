Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PSHG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 12,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSHG. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.