Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

PRFT opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 57.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 411,038 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 236.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

