Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.36 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perficient by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

