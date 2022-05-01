Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

