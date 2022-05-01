PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 581,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

