Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £310.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58.

About Pendragon (Get Rating)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

