Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on the stock.
LON:PDG opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of £310.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58.
