PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Loop Capital

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

