PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

